The Department of Commerce issued a press release about the creation of the National Artificial Intelligence Advisory Committee (NAIAC) which "will consist of expert leaders from a broad and interdisciplinary range of AI-relevant disciplines from across academia, industry, non-profits and civil society, and federal laboratories. These experts will be qualified to provide advice and information on science and technology research, development, ethics, standards, education, fairness, civil rights implications, technology transfer, commercial application, security, and economic competitiveness related to AI." The September 8, 2021 press release entitled "Department of Commerce Establishes National Artificial Intelligence Advisory Committee" included these comments from Department Secretary Raimondo:

AI presents an enormous opportunity to tackle the biggest issues of our time, strengthen our technological competitiveness, and be an engine for growth in nearly every sector of the economy,

But we must be thoughtful, creative, and wise in how we address the challenges that accompany these new technologies.

That includes, but is not limited to, ensuring that President Biden's comprehensive commitment to advancing equity and racial justice extends to our development and use of AI technology.

This committee will help the federal government to do that by providing insights into a full range of issues raised by AI.