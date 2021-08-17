The FDIC is seeking information from supervised institutions "regarding the FDIC's supervisory approach to examinations during the pandemic, including on-site and off-site activities, use of technology, and communication methods."

In the Notice, published in the Federal Register on August 12, 2021, the FDIC asks for comment on (i) best and least effective practices and criteria used for completion of off-site examinations, (ii) best and least effective technologies used for off-site examinations and how to improve them, (iii) how new technologies might support off-site examinations including "potential impediments to adoption or deployment," and (iv) best and least effective communications methods (e.g., the use of secure email for supervisory correspondence) used for off-site examinations and how to improve them.

Comments must be submitted by October 12, 2021.

