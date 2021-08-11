self

This episode was originally published on January 12, 2021 as Episode 108.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is making a significant impact on how businesses utilize technology and is further the object of a currently estimated $13 Trillion economic arms race between the world's leading economies from Asia to Europe and North America. Developments in 2020 have been nothing short of revolutionary, breaking through where human achievement has been wallowing for decades. And AI is now in the realm of the multinational world, with major companies leading both innovation and adoption. This episode features a conversation with Siraj Husain about the AI developments businesses need to know about from 2020, with a near term look ahead in 2021, focusing on the nature of business AI, its adoption and risks..

Siraj Husain is a partner in the Intellectual Property Practice Group in Sheppard Mullin's Palo Alto office. Siraj focuses his practice on intellectual property and patent strategy in various technical areas with an emphasis in software and artificial intelligence. With an undergraduate degree in Computer Science, and over a decade of legal experience representing computer technology companies, Siraj helps clients, large and small, build and manage valuable patent portfolios in the United States and abroad.

What is artificial intelligence and how is it being applied in the business world?

What are the two main techniques that dominate the AI world?

What are neural networks?

What three major developments in technology occurred in 2020?

Will advancements in AI ever be created by AI itself and not by humans?

Is there bias in AI?

What risks exists for businesses that are adopting AI? How can they mitigate against any associated risks?

What new developments in AI can business leaders expect in 2021?

Siraj's article on the same topic

