HelpNetSecurity.com reported that "Using AI and ML through powerful cloud-based environments is allowing more organizations to access high-performance computing features which creates additional opportunities to benefit from real-time data analytics." The July 13, 2021 report entitled "It takes more than MFA to beat human hacking" included these comments:

While multi-factor authentication (MFA) is a much-needed addition to an effective cyber defense strategy, it is by no means foolproof. In fact, no single security effort can ever be considered entirely effective when facing off against threat actors that use automation to evade detection and identify an enterprise's weak points. Instead, organizations must view MFA as another layer of security that helps mitigate against the risk of potential compromise.

No surprises with this report.

