In this episode of our TECHPLACETM Talk series, Danielle Ochs and Jenn Betts are joined by Colleen DeRosa, Stephen Riga, and Justin Tarka to address new guidance relating to employer use of artificial intelligence. In particular, the speakers discuss the Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) recent guidance in the United States and the European Commission's proposal for the Artificial Intelligence Act.

View the podcast here.

