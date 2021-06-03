Shearman & Sterling attorneys acted as contributors to the 2021 edition of Global Legal Insights: AI, Machine Learning & Big Data, a book published by Global Legal Group Ltd, London. The publication covers the latest trends, legal issues, board governance considerations and market practices in 24 global jurisdictions around artificial intelligence and its intersection with the laws of each country.

Serving as a framework for understanding AI from a technical perspective, while also touching upon the more immediate challenges that the technology poses to the legal practitioner, the guide is intended to contribute to the ongoing discussions of the role of AI in civil society and how the law will rise to the new challenges presented by it.

Partners Matt Berkowitz (Menlo Park-Litigation) and Emma Maconick (Menlo Park-Intellectual Property Transactions and Privacy & Data Protection) were the lead editors and contributing authors of the introductory chapter, "A Framework for Understanding Artificial Intelligence."

Partners Alan Bickerstaff (Austin-Emerging Growth) and Mallory Brennan (New York-Litigation) authored the "Considerations in Venture Capital and M&A Transactions in the AI Mobility Industry" chapter.

Partners Donna Parisi and Geoffrey Goldman (New York-Derivatives & Structured Products) authored the U.S. chapter.

Many thanks are due to our contributing authors: Patrick Colsher, Marc Elzweig, Richard Hauser, Benjamin Petersen, Taylor Pugliese and Ashley Smith.

