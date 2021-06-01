In this episode

Aasmah talks to Whitney Cathcart and Vadim Rogovskiy about how they came together to found 3DLOOK*, what they admire in one another and how technology and AI can transform the fashion industry for the better.

Podcast host: Aasmah Mir

Aasmah Mir is an award winning broadcaster and journalist. She currently co-hosts the Breakfast Show on Times Radio and writes a regular column for The Times.

Guest: Whitney Cathcart, Chief Strategy Officer

Whitney has more than two decades of executive leadership experience at some of America's leading branded apparel, celebrity licensing and private-label manufacturing companies. Prior to co-founding 3DLOOK*, Cathcart served as a retail investment executive at Bay Angels, a Bay Area angel investment group, and founded Cathcart Technologies, which provided consulting services to early stage companies developing transformational solutions using 3D, machine learning, computer vision and extended reality technologies. She previously led executive level merchandising, business development, and sales efforts for several major fashion and apparel companies. Cathcart holds a BA from Ithaca College and a certification from MIT's Sloan School of Management in Artificial Intelligence: Implications for Business Strategy.

Guest: Vadim Rogovskiy, CEO

Prior to launching 3DLOOK*, Rogovskiy founded digital advertising platform Clickburner, later renamed Clickky, which was partially acquired by a private equity fund, and AdCenter, which was acquired by VertaMedia. A serial technology entrepreneur, he launched his first company at age 18 and then ran a web design studio and a gaming company before turning his focus to the mobile adtech industry. Rogovskiy is also an angel investor and partner at pre-seed fund WannaBiz, which has made 12 investments to date in tech startups, an advisor to early-stage companies and a mentor to teams at 500 Startups and a Forbes "30 Under 30" alumni.

3DLOOK is the global leader in AI-first mobile body measuring and fit solutions. View the 3DLOOK website here.