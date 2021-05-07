Overview

In shorter stories:

Mark covers the slooow rollout of an EU law forcing one-hour takedowns of terrorist content

Dmitri tells us about the evolution of ransomware into, full-service doxtortion as sensitive files of the C. Police Department are leaked online

Dmitri also notes the inevitability of more mobile phone adtech tracking scandals, such as the compromise of US military operations

Maury and I discuss the extent to which China's internet giants find themselves competing, not for consumers, but for government favor, as China uses antitrust law to cement its control of the tech sector

Finally, Dmitri and I unpack the latest delay in DOD's effort to achieve cybersecurity maturity through regulatory-style compliance, an effort Dmitri believes is doomed

