Jae Broderick is a writer and motivational speaker who uses her platforms to inspire and empower audiences through storytelling and music. In this episode of Client Conversations With Craig Budner, Jae and Craig discuss her background and upbringing in Jamaica as well as her journey to beginning her life and career in a new country. Jae provides valuable advice on embracing your vulnerabilities and the importance of accepting criticism.

