Maryland And Minnesota Governors Sign Landmark Ticket Bills Protecting Consumers And Music Artists

In a move to protect music artists and their fans (among a host of additional event presenters), both Maryland (MD) and Minnesota recently passed groundbreaking legislation aimed at bringing transparency and fairness to the ticketing industry.

Maryland's Ticket Consumer Protection Act (Senate Bill 539)

Maryland Governor Wes Moore signed into law the bipartisan MD Senate Bill 539, marking a significant milestone as the first state in the nation to introduce comprehensive consumer protection measures in the concert ticketing industry. Effective July 1, 2024, the bill targets fraudulent and deceptive practices within ticket resale platforms, safeguarding Maryland concertgoers and musicians alike. Key provisions include the prohibition of speculative tickets, accountability of online resale platforms and transparent ticket pricing requirements.

Minnesota's Ticket Buyer Protection Act (House File 1989)

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signed into law the Ticket Buyer Protection Act, commonly referred to as House File 1989. This legislation prohibits speculative tickets, requires ticket sellers to disclose all fees upfront and prohibits resellers from selling more than one copy of a ticket.

Both bills represent significant victories for artists and their fans and signal a growing trend towards positive reform in the ticketing industry.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.