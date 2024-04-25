Pryor Cashman Partner James Sammataro, co-chair of the Music Group and Media + Entertainment Litigation Practice, has been recognized in Variety's 2024 Legal Impact Report as one of the top attorneys serving the entertainment industry.

James was recognized for his high-level entertainment practice, including his representation of 93 defendants(including Justin Bieber and Pitbull) in a copyright infringement action claiming that 1,800 songs that used the basic beat of the Latin American music genre reggaeton (including "Despacito," "Bailando" and "Dame tu Cosita") infringe on the plaintiff's drum pattern.

The profile also highlights James' win for the Ultimate Rap League in defeating a $70 million partnership claim, and his work extricating artists including Chris Brown from copyright infringement suits.

See the full 2024 Legal Impact Report using the link below.

Resources

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.