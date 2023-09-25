United States:
Interview With Bernard Hiller, Hollywood Acting Coach, Business Trainer, And Life Coach (Podcast)
25 September 2023
K&L Gates
Bernard Hiller is a Hollywood acting coach,
author, business trainer, and life coach. In this episode of Client
Conversations With Craig Budner, Bernie and Craig discuss
Bernie's early life and its influence on his career, the
importance of vulnerability, and the art of performing.
