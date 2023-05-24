Pryor Cashman Partner Mona Simonian, a member of the Litigation, Intellectual Property, Music, Media + Entertainment, and Digital Media Groups, attended the Music Biz 2023 conference, where she was a panelist for a discussion of "52 Flavors of Fraud."

According to a Billboard article reporting on the Music Business Association event, Mona told the audience that "We've been seeing lately that as technology advances, the fraud is supercharged," adding that it's important that "people start really recognizing how much money is at stake here."

The panel examined the wide range of fraud faced by companies involved in rights management, intellectual property, metadata, and streaming media, including click fraud, streaming fraud, determining the provenance of a creative work, deepfakes, and other unauthorized uses of copyrighted content.

Read the full article using the link below.