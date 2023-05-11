The Pryor Cashman Music Litigation team that represented star singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran in his landmark copyright case victory has been named one of the "Legal Lions of the Week" by Law360.

Law360 lauded Partners Donald Zakarin and Ilene Farkas, Counsel Andrew Goldsmith, and Associate Brian Maida in its weekly roundup:

Pryor Cashman LLP roared to the top of this week's edition of Law360 Legal Lions after it successfully represented Ed Sheeran, Atlantic Records and Sony in a high-profile copyright suit over the singer-songwriter's Grammy-winning song "Thinking Out Loud." A Manhattan federal jury deliberated for just two and a half hours on Thursday before determining that Sheeran's song did not copy from Marvin Gaye's Motown classic "Let's Get It On."

Read the full article using the link below (subscription may be required).