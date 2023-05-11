United States:
Pryor Cashman Music Litigation Team Named ‘Legal Lions Of The Week' For Sheeran Win
11 May 2023
Pryor Cashman LLP
The Pryor Cashman Music Litigation team that represented star
singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran in his landmark copyright case victory has been named
one of the "Legal Lions of the Week" by
Law360.
Law360 lauded Partners Donald Zakarin and Ilene Farkas,
Counsel Andrew Goldsmith, and Associate Brian Maida in its weekly
roundup:
Pryor Cashman LLP roared to the top of this week's
edition of Law360 Legal Lions after it successfully represented Ed
Sheeran, Atlantic Records and Sony in a high-profile copyright suit
over the singer-songwriter's Grammy-winning song "Thinking
Out Loud."
A Manhattan federal jury deliberated for just two and a half
hours on Thursday before determining that Sheeran's song did
not copy from Marvin Gaye's Motown classic "Let's Get
It On."
Read the full article using the link below (subscription may be
required).
