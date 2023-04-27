Pryor Cashman client Voodoo Tracks LLC, an L.A.-based music production company, has agreed to sell a Latin music catalogue to UK-based Audio Network Rights Ltd.

The deal involved the sale of hundreds of tracks and an accompanying multi-year music production partnership, contributing more than 90 albums across more than 30 genres of Latin music from Central America, South America, Mexico, and the Caribbean. The acquisition is reportedly the first music catalogue acquisition for Audio Network, which has an expansive roster of original composers, singer-songwriters, and artists.

Voodoo Tracks was founded in 2018 by Juan Carlos Rodriguez and Elías Serpa. Rodriguez and Serpa are Latin Grammy and BMI award-winning composers, songwriters, and musicians who have over 30 years of combined experience working with NBC, Telemundo, PBS, El Rey Network, Netflix, Peacock, Univision, HULU, Nissan, and Espolón.

In a report on the deal in Music Business Worldwide, Voodoo Tracks co-founder and composer Elías Serpa said, "The increased exposure will allow us to highlight this amazing catalogue and roster of talent, while sharing the stories of the amazing cultures behind this music."

Voodoo Tracks was represented by Pryor Cashman Partner Hans Hertell and Associate Jason Pachter.