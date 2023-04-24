Pryor Cashman client Vicky Cornell, the widow of Soundgarden vocalist Chris Cornell, has reached a settlement in litigation over recordings featuring the singer.

Pryor Cashman Partner James Sammataro, co-chair of the Music Group and Media + Entertainment Litigation Practice, worked on the settlement that will allow for eventual release of the final recordings Cornell made with Soundgarden, which had been on Cornell's laptop when he died in 2017.

The litigation, Cornell v. Soundgarden et al, was in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington.

According to a statement posted to Cornell's Instagram account:

Soundgarden and Vicky Cornell, on behalf of the Estate of Chris Cornell, are happy to announce they have reached an amicable out of court resolution. The reconciliation marks a new partnership between the two parties, which will allow Soundgarden fans around the world to hear the final songs that the band and Chris were working on. The two parties are united and coming together to propel, honor and build upon Soundgarden's incredible legacy as well as Chris' indelible mark on music history—as one of the greatest songwriters and vocalists of all time.

Learn more about the settlement using the links below (subscription may be required).