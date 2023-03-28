United States:
Sammataro Wins 2023 ‘Distinguished Leader' Florida Legal Award
28 March 2023
Pryor Cashman LLP
Pryor Cashman Partner James Sammataro, co-chair of the Music
Group and Media + Entertainment Litigation Practice, is a winner of
a Daily Business Review 2023 Florida Legal Award.
James was named a "Distinguished Leader" by
DBR, honoring him as one of Florida's top legal
practitioners. He is one of just 15 people from across the state to
be included on DBR's list.
James will receive the award at a ceremony in Miami on May 17,
2023.
