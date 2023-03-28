ARTICLE

Pryor Cashman Partner James Sammataro, co-chair of the Music Group and Media + Entertainment Litigation Practice, is a winner of a Daily Business Review 2023 Florida Legal Award.

James was named a "Distinguished Leader" by DBR, honoring him as one of Florida's top legal practitioners. He is one of just 15 people from across the state to be included on DBR's list.

James will receive the award at a ceremony in Miami on May 17, 2023.

