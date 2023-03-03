ARTICLE

United States: French Insider Episode 20: Growing Your Business In America: The Story Of Qobuz And Its Growth In Music Streaming With Dan Mackta

In this episode of French Insider, Dan Mackta, Managing Director at Qobuz, joins Sheppard Mullin attorney Alex Akhavan to discuss the history and growth of Qobuz, a high-quality audio commercial music streaming and downloading service founded in France, including its successful expansion into the U.S. market, what sets Qobuz apart from its competitors, and fundamental differences in the U.S. and French approach to IP.

What We Discussed in This Episode:

What is Qobuz? How did it start?

What sets Qobuz apart from other music streaming services?

What was your path to Qobuz?

How did Qobuz succeed in France?

What drove the decision to expand internationally and bring Qobuz to the U.S.?

Can you describe your day-to-day activities? How has it changed since Qobuz launched in the U.S.?

What is the Qobuz business model?

How does Qobuz partner or collaborate with artists?

What's the benefit of commissioning original music?

What are some fundamental differences in how the U.S. and France approach IP?

What other cultural and business differences have you observed in opening a French company in the U.S.?

What are your main takeaways from your time at Qobuz?

Where do you see the music industry heading from here?

What song or genre would you choose to show off the audio quality of Qobuz?

