Pryor Cashman Partner Ilene Farkas, co-chair of the Music Group and the Copyright, M+E Litigation, and Music Litigation Practices, has been named to Billboard's 2023 Women in Music list.

The list highlights women who work in legal, management, finance, and other aspects of the music industry. Ilene is one of just seven women selected for this year's Legal category.

Billboard cited Ilene for her "powerhouse roster of clients," which includes, H.E.R., Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, and Ed Sheeran.

Read more about the Billboard Women in Music list using the link below.

Resources

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.