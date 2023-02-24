Pryor Cashman Partner Megan Noh, co-chair of the Art Law Group and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) Practice, spoke to The New York Times about a debate at a Vermont college over depictions of slavery in on-campus murals.

The article looks at the efforts by the Vermont Law and Graduate School to remove 30-year-old murals in the student center that many at the school said depicted Black people in problematic ways. The artist, who says he painted the murals to condemn slavery, has sued to stop the school from removing the artworks from view.

In "In Vermont, a School and Artist Fight Over Murals of Slavery," Megan weighed in on the implications of the litigation over the murals in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit:

While the legal battle offers a teachable moment, it also intrigues some art law experts, including Megan Noh, a partner at New York law firm Pryor Cashman. She said the case is unusual in raising a question about the law school's right to free expression, and whether that right would be violated by an order to display the mural.

