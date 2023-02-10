self

Cities attract talent when they have thriving arts communities. CEO of Arts Commons, Alex Sarian, speaks about how great cities are built when our communities cooperate to create rich quality of life. From Buenos Aires to Shanghai to New York, Alex has worked with artists and arts organizations in 15 countries spanning over five continents. Discover what the world has to offer with the BD&P World Stage series from Arts Commons.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.