United States:
How The Arts Community Contributes To Better Business Outcomes (Video)
10 February 2023
Burnet, Duckworth & Palmer LLP
Cities attract talent when they have thriving arts communities.
CEO of Arts Commons, Alex Sarian, speaks about how great cities are
built when our communities cooperate to create rich quality of
life. From Buenos Aires to Shanghai to New York, Alex has worked
with artists and arts organizations in 15 countries spanning over
five continents. Discover what the world has to offer with the
BD&P World Stage series from Arts Commons.
