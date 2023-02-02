ARTICLE

Pryor Cashman is pleased to announce that Paul Cossu has returned to the firm as a Partner in the Art Law Group. He was formerly a partner at Olsoff Cahill Cossu.

Paul's practice focuses on litigation and transactional matters for galleries, auction houses, museums, artists, advisors, collectors, and other members of the global arts community.

His litigation work includes a wide range of art-related cases in state and federal courts, including representing prominent collectors in claims against Knoedler gallery for selling forgeries; good faith owners in actions defending against title claims (both in the traditional civil litigation and forfeiture contexts); purchasers in claims for breach of contract and violation of the New York's Arts and Cultural Affairs Law; and artists in high-profile copyright infringement cases (both bringing and defending against claims). His transactional work includes acting as outside counsel to art galleries on day-to-day matters (including providing template forms and advising on employment and other operational matters), as well as drafting and negotiating time-sensitive purchase, sale, consignment, loan, commission, and security agreements.

“We are thrilled to welcome Paul back to the firm and to our Art Law Group,” said Ronald Shechtman, Managing Partner of Pryor Cashman. “Paul is eager to resume practice with his colleagues here, bringing deep industry knowledge and his sharp intelligence to our clients' needs in art-related litigation and transactions.”

“I'm excited to rejoin my friends and colleagues at Pryor Cashman,” said Paul. “I look forward to helping the firm's Art Law team grow its already-impressive offering to clients, and our ability to have a wider impact within the art marketplace.”

