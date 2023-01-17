A team of Pryor Cashman litigators—led by Benjamin Semel, Frank Scibilia, and Donald Zakarin, along with Mona Simonian, Kaveri Arora, Marion Harris, and Joshua Weigensberg—earned a "Shout Out" in The American Lawyer Litigation Daily's "Litigator of the Week" column for their exceptional work representing the National Music Publishers' Association (NMPA) and the Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI).

The team from the firm's renowned Music + Entertainment Litigation Group led the litigation on behalf of NMPA and NSAI from inception through its historic settlement just days before trial was set to begin, resolving one of the largest litigations in the U.S. music industry's history.

The Am Law column notes, "At the end of last year, the U.S. Copyright Royalty Board adopted a settlement that raises the statutory 'mechanical' royalty rates paid by interactive streaming services such as Spotify and Apple Music. The settlement, which went into effect at the turn of the year, sets the rate at 15.1% of streaming revenues for 2023 and raises it over a five-year period to 15.35% in 2027."

Read the full article using the link below (subscription required).

