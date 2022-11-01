Jana Farmer (Partner-White Plains, NY) co-authored the chapter "Approaches to Current Issues with Art Forgery, Restoration and Conservation: Legal and Scientific Perspectives" in the SpringerLink eBook "Analytical Chemistry for the Study of Paintings and the Detection of Forgeries," published September 9, 2022. Jana's chapter explores art law and scientific perspectives for art buyers regarding forgery risks and potential mistakes in the conservation of artworks that can jeopardize their investment value. Items discussed include suggested contractual protections, legal remedies for forgery and the risks and remedies involved in the conservation and restoration of artworks.

Read the Article.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.