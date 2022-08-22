FN Meka, a robot rapper powered by artificial-intelligence, recently signed a deal with a major record label. The signing comes after the robot rapper amassed a following of over 10 million followers on TikTok with over 1 billion views. FN Meka's first single under this major label is titled "Florida Water" and features Billboard 200 chart-topping rapper Gunna, Fortnite streamer Clix, and was produced by Turbo and DJ Holiday.

FN Meka's developer, Factory New, created AI technology that analyzes well-known songs from particular genres and provides recommendations for the lyrical substance, chords, melody, and tempo of songs. These components are then merged to create a song. While a human voice is currently required to sing these songs, researchers are aiming to develop software that allows computers to create and deliver their own lyrics, with humans as potential co-writers.

In the wake of litigation regarding AI-created works and legislation addressing the use of human-created lyrics in court, the creation and subsequent signing of a robot to create and perform music begs the question: who will ultimately own the rights to these creations? While it's unclear if this signing will start a new trend in music, one thing is for certain: the convergence of art and technology is sure to bring about unprecedented questions of law.

www.fkks.com

This alert provides general coverage of its subject area. We provide it with the understanding that Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz is not engaged herein in rendering legal advice, and shall not be liable for any damages resulting from any error, inaccuracy, or omission. Our attorneys practice law only in jurisdictions in which they are properly authorized to do so. We do not seek to represent clients in other jurisdictions.