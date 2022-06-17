United States:
YouTube Faces Suit Over Automatic Renewal Practices (Podcast)
17 June 2022
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Kelley
Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · YouTube Faces Suit Over Automatic Renewal
Practices
YouTube Faces Suit Over Automatic Renewal Practices
Last month, plaintiffs filed a class action lawsuit against
YouTube (and its parent company Google), alleging that the company
violates Oregon laws by automatically renewing paid subscriptions
to premium music, television, and video streaming services without
adequately disclosing the offer terms or getting consent.
www.adlawaccess.com/2022/06/article…ewal-practices/
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment from United States
#AD: FTC Guidance On Companies' Use Of Influencers
Fox Rothschild LLP
Social media has taken over, with social media users nearly doubling from 2.3 billion in 2016, to 4.2 billion in 2021.[1] Social media platforms provide direct access to consumers, with the ability...
FTC Endorsement Guides: Proposed Changes
Klein Moynihan Turco LLP
On May 24, 2022, the Federal Trade Commission ("FTC") unanimously approved a notice of proposed amendments to its "Guides Concerning the Use of Endorsements and Testimonials in Advertising" (the "Endorsement Guides").