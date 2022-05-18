In a quick update to my recent post on Young Thug's indictment, the New York State Senate has just passed State Senators Hoylman and Bailey's "Rap Music on Trial" legislation. The bill, which will now be delivered to Governor Kathy Hochul, bans the use of lyrics or other creative expression by a defendant from being used as evidence against them in a criminal trial absent clear and convincing proof of a nexus to the facts of the case.

