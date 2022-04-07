ARTICLE

Variety recently announced their 2022 list of the movers and shakers shaping pop culture, and James Sammataro (the firm's Media +Entertainment co-chair) was once again recognized for his contributions to the burgeoning Miami scene. The list, which includes such icons as DJ Khaled, Anitta, Camila Cabello, Pitbull, and Pharrell Williams, notes:

Latin music is now mainstream and so too is Sammataro's expertise in music law for some top Latin talents including Pitbull, Enrique Iglesias, Luis Fonsi, Don Omar, Paolo Londra and Karol G. As an entertainment litigator, Sammataro has guided major deals to fruition, managing both day-to-day and breakthrough transactions on behalf of television stations, radio stations and e-sports franchises. “Unlike in the early 2000s, Latin music is no longer a novelty … TikTok, YouTube, Spotify and the technological connectivity offered by social media changed consumption patterns, ‘democratized' taste, broke down language barriers, and globalized music —resulting in previously unheard collaborations, such as ‘Demente' by a K-Pop star [Chung Ha] and a rising, but fairly obscure Puerto Rican artist [Guaynaa],” he says.

The full list is available here.

