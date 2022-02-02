FCC Policy

The FCC has released the Tentative Agenda for its next Open Meeting scheduled for February 18, 2022. It contains four items, including a Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking proposing reforms to the Rural Health Care Program and a Report and Order eliminating and amending "outmoded or unnecessary broadcast technical rules."

The FCC has created a Rural Broadband Accountability Plan to govern all USF High Cost Programs, including the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund for which the agency has conducted reverse auctions to reimburse carriers for building new broadband facilities in underserved areas. A Fact Sheet about the Plan is available here.

Legislative Affairs

The House Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing titled "Respecting Artists with the American Music Fairness Act" on February 2, 2022, at 10:00am ET. It will be live-streamed here. The bill under discussion, H.R. 4130, was introduced June 24, 2021.

The Senate Antitrust Subcommittee will hold a hearing titled "Breaking the News – Journalism, Competition, and the Effects of Market Power on a Free Press" on February 2, 2022, at 2:30pm ET. It will be live-streamed here.

