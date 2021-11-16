Musician Paulo Londra and record label Big Ligas settled a multi-million dollar lawsuit in Florida's Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court this week. Partner and co-chair of Pryor Cashman's Media + Entertainment Group James Sammataro represented Argentinian singer and rapper Londra in this suit. According to Billboard:

Amid smiles and hugs, Londra and Big Ligas' attorneys -- James Sammataro and Jesús Cuza, respectively -- wrote a statement provided to Billboard that said: "The parties' lawyers have stated that the parties are happy to announce that they have resolved their differences and that they will make a joint press release in the future." The jury trial, presided by Judge William Thomas, was scheduled to resolve the dispute between Big Ligas partners Cristian (Kristo) Salazar and renown producer and artist Daniel Oviedo (Ovy on the Drums) and Londra. Big Ligas alleged breach of contract while Londra had filed his own suit accusing Salazar and Oviedo of fraud and negligent representation.

