POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment from United States

StubHub Agrees To Pay $9.5 Million To End Refund Investigation Kelley Drye & Warren LLP Last year, we posted about how some companies had retroactively changed their refund policies after COVID-19 hit, and we noted some of the potential pitfalls associated with that strategy.

What A Difference A Decade Makes: The Future Of Advertising Kelley Drye & Warren LLP Over the past ten years, new technologies have forced a dizzying pace of evolution in advertising and marketing.

Allbirds Faces Lawsuit Over Green Claims Kelley Drye & Warren LLP This summer, a plaintiff filed a class action lawsuit against Allbirds, alleging (among other things) that the company's environmental claims – including claims about its "sustainable" practices...

Open App Markets Act Takes Aim At Apple, Google Stores Gamma Law While Epic Games' lawsuit against Apple has drawn attention to practices such as Apple's 15 to 30 percent commission on app sales, in-app purchases, and Apple's gag rule on advertising, Apple is not the only tech company developers ...

FTC And FDA Send Cease & Desist Letters Over Diabetes Treatment Claims Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz The Federal Trade Commission and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration sent cease and desist letters to ten companies, telling them to stop making unsubstantiated claims that their products treat or cure diabetes.