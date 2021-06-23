ARTICLE

Pryor Cashman is proud to support The Here and There Collective (THAT Co.) X Dominique Fung and their collaboration with Artsy to host the Artists Against Anti-Asian Violence Benefit Auction. THAT Co. is an organization committed to uplifting contemporary artists, curators, and collectors from the Asian diaspora.

Following the deduction of costs and artist proceeds, funds raised through the auction will go to the Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund and Heart of Dinner 愛心餐, two non-profits active in the fight for safety, equality, and equity.

According to Artsy:

Featured in the current Art Keeps Going Benefit Auction, [the Artists Against Anti-Asian Violence Benefit Auction] collection—co-curated by The Here & There Collective (THAT) and artist Dominique Fung—brings together a selection of works by a talented group of emerging artists united in their support of the Asian Pacific American community. Spanning a breadth of backgrounds and artistic styles, these artists explore a variety of themes in their works, including the current sociopolitical climate.

Organized in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic that exacerbated pre-existing inequities and saw a rise in anti-Asian attacks, proceeds from the Artists against Anti-Asian Violence benefit auction will support Heart of Dinner and the Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund (AALDEF)—two organizations working to secure a better future for the Asian Pacific American community. By delivering weekly hot lunches and fresh produce to Asian American elders in Lower Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens, Heart of Dinner works to fight food insecurity while supporting local small businesses during their COVID-related recovery process. AALDEF protects and promotes the civil rights of Asian Americans with nationwide programs on immigrant rights, housing justice, and more.

Artsy will host the auction until June 30, 2021. Learn more and access the auction below.

