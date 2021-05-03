ARTICLE

Pryor Cashman and law firm website design powerhouse Great Jakes Marketing Company has been recognized in the Best Websites and Mobile Sites: Law category in the 25th Annual Webby Awards.

Hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet. IADAS, which nominates and selects The Webby Award Winners, is comprised of Internet industry experts, including Internet inventor Mozilla Chairwoman Mitchell Baker; MOMA Senior Curator Paola Antonelli; Host of NPR's Code Switch Shereen Marisol Meraji; R/GA Global Chief Creative Officer Tiffany Rolfe; Co-Inventor of the Internet Vint Cerf; DJ and Founder, Club Quarantine D-Nice; Co-host Desus & Mero on Showtime Desus Nice; SVP of Content at Twitch Michael Aragon; Twitter Senior Director, Product Design Richard Ting; and Founders of VERZUZ Swizz Beatz and Timbaland.

Great Jakes is a marketing agency that works exclusively with forward-thinking law firms to craft sites that help them differentiate themselves from look-alike competitors.

According to Claire Graves, Executive Director of The Webby Awards:

"Honorees like Pryor Cashman and Great Jakes are setting the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet. It is an incredible achievement to be selected among the best from the nearly 13,500 entries we received this year."

The Webby Awards recognition is the latest of three such recognitions the firm's website has received since its launch in October 2020. The website also received the 2021 AVA Digital Awards' Platnium distinction and was named the Best In Category (Legal) in the 19th Annual Horizon Interactive Awards.

