ARTICLE
27 May 2024

Congressman Henry Cuellar, Democrat Of Texas, Charged With Bribery And Violations Of Foreign Agents Registration Act

CD
Caplin & Drysdale

Contributor

Caplin & Drysdale logo
Having celebrated our 50th Anniversary in 2014, Caplin & Drysdale continues to be a leading provider of legal services to corporations, individuals, and nonprofits throughout the United States and around the world. We are also privileged to serve as legal advisors to accounting firms, financial institutions, law firms, and other professional services organizations. Please visit www.caplindrysdale.com for more information.
Explore
Earlier this month, an indictment was unsealed in the Southern District of Texas charging Congressman Henry Cuellar and his wife, Imelda, with participating in schemes involving bribery...
United States Government, Public Sector
Photo of Matthew T. Sanderson
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Earlier this month, an indictment was unsealed in the Southern District of Texas charging Congressman Henry Cuellar and his wife, Imelda, with participating in schemes involving bribery, unlawful foreign influence, and money laundering. The Congressman and his wife made their initial court appearance before a Magistrate Judge on May 3 in Houston.

According to court documents, the Congressman and his wife are alleged to have accepted roughly $600,000 in bribes between December 2014 and November 2021. The bribes are alleged to have been paid by an oil and gas company owned and controlled by the Government of Azerbaijan, and a bank headquartered in Mexico City, raising Foreign Agents Registration Act concerns. The payments were allegedly laundered through sham consulting contracts via a series of front companies and middlemen through shell companies owned by Imelda Cuellar. Ms. Cuellar performed little to no legitimate work under the contracts through which the payments were made.

In exchange for the payments, the Congressman is alleged to have agreed to use his office to influence U.S. foreign policy in favor of Azerbaijan and influence legislative activity and advise and pressure high-ranking U.S. Executive Branch officials regarding measures beneficial to the Mexico City Bank.

The Congressman and his wife are each charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit bribery of a federal official and to have a public official act as an agent of a foreign principal required to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), two counts of bribery of a federal official, two counts of conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud, two counts of violating the ban on public officials acting as agents of a foreign principal required to register under FARA, one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, and five counts of money laundering. The maximum penalties for each of these offenses range from two to 20 years imprisonment.

The FBI and Department of State's Office of the Inspector General investigated the case, and it is being prosecuted by the Department of Justice.

This article is designed to give general information on the developments covered, not to serve as legal advice related to specific situations or as a legal opinion. Counsel should be consulted for legal advice.

Authors
Photo of Matthew T. Sanderson
Matthew T. Sanderson
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
ARTICLE
27 May 2024

Congressman Henry Cuellar, Democrat Of Texas, Charged With Bribery And Violations Of Foreign Agents Registration Act

United States Government, Public Sector

Contributor

Caplin & Drysdale logo
Having celebrated our 50th Anniversary in 2014, Caplin & Drysdale continues to be a leading provider of legal services to corporations, individuals, and nonprofits throughout the United States and around the world. We are also privileged to serve as legal advisors to accounting firms, financial institutions, law firms, and other professional services organizations. Please visit www.caplindrysdale.com for more information.
Explore
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More