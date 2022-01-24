John Cunningham, shareholder in the firm's White Collar Defense, Compliance & Investigations group, was interviewed for a podcast at the American Bankers Association's Financial Crimes Enforcement Conference. The episode, "Rapidly Evolving AML Risk: Tenets of Proactive Compliance in 2022" takes an in-depth look at mitigating risk relating to the Anti-Money Laundering Act.

Listen to the podcast episode here.

