FinCEN held a virtual FinCEN Exchange to identify illicit financial flows and money laundering related to environmental crimes.

FinCEN explained that there has been an uptick in environmental crime-related illicit financial flows, which have a "strong association" with FinCEN's focus on transnational criminal organizations and their effect on "climate and biodiversity crises." FinCEN stated that environmental crimes often involve, among other criminal activities, money laundering, bribery, theft, forgery, tax evasion, and human and drug trafficking.

