This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:30 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief | The White House

8:00 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Wilmington, Delaware

8:55 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT arrives in Wilmington, Delaware

VPOTUS' Schedule*

10:05 a.m. EDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart Washington, D.C., en route New York, New York

12:20 p.m. EDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks on how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal and the Build Back Better Agenda will benefit working families. Secretary of Health and Human Services Becerra will also deliver remarks | Northeast Bronx YMCA

3:25 p.m. EDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart New York en route Washington, D.C.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

11:00 a.m. EDT - Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and Public Health Officials | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

1:30 p.m. EDT - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Thursday, October 21, 2021

The White House

Fact Sheet: National Strategy on Gender Equity and Equality | October 22, 2021

Remarks by President Biden in a CNN Town Hall with Anderson Cooper

Remarks by President Biden at the 10th Anniversary Celebration of the Dedication of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Memorial

Remarks by President Biden Before Air Force One Departure

Fact Sheet: Prioritizing Climate in Foreign Policy and National Security

Transcript: Background Press Call on Climate Security

Transcript: Press Briefing by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

Readout of Senior Administration Official Travel to Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, and Mauritania

Nominations: President Biden Announces Key Nominations

Nominations Sent to the Senate

Department of Defense (DOD)

Transcript: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg Opening Remarks at Bilateral Meeting

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Meeting With France Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Meeting With Spanish Minister of Defense Margarita Robles Fernández

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Meeting With Danish Minister of Defence Trine Bramsen

Article: NATO Ministers Bolster Alliance Deterrence, Defense

Statement from Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's on the DoD Climate Risk Analysis

Publication: DOD Climate Risk Analysis

Article: DOD Analysis Highlights Geostrategic Risks of Climate Change

Article: Investments in Technology Crucial to Staying Ahead, Innovation Unit Director Says

Article: DOD's PFAS Public Outreach Focuses on Cleanup Progress, PFAS-Free Firefighting Solutions, Officials Say

Article: DOD Begins Fielding 5G Communications to California First Responders

Press Release: FY 2022 SMART Scholar SEED Grant Program Awardees

Press Release: Registration Opens for DoD's Inaugural Virtual Relationship Wellness Summit

Contracts for October 21, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Friday, October 22

October 21: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Participation in the Ninth U.S.-Colombia High-Level Dialogue

October 21: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Remarks to Mission Colombia Staff

October 21: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Conversation with Colombian Youth

October 21: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Remarks at a Climate/Sustainable Products Event

October 21: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Remarks at the U.S.-Colombia High-Level Dialogue

October 21: Statement | On the Continued Erosion of Freedoms in Hong Kong

October 21: Readout | Acting Assistant Secretary Lempert's Trip to Tunisia and Libya

October 21: Advisory | Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry Travel to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

October 21: Statement | The United States Certifies Mexico's Shrimp Imports

October 21: Advisory | Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Phee's Travel to Paris

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Remarks: Administrator Samantha Power at the "American Leadership to End Hunger and Malnutrition at Home and Abroad" Briefing

Press Release: USAID Announces New U.S. Government Global Food Security Strategy

Remarks: Administrator Samantha Power at the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) Ministerial Event

Press Release: USAID Delivers on Prosper Africa Goals with Africa Trade and Investment Program

Press Release: Commemorating 200 Million U.S.-Donated COVID-19 Vaccines Successfully Delivered

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Cross-Regional Joint Statement on the Human Rights Situation in Xinjiang

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield?at the Government Executive Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Remarks at a Third Committee Interactive Dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on Cultural Rights, Karima Bennoune

Remarks at a UN Side Event on Ensuring International Cooperation in Support of Afghan Women and Girls

Statement at the General Assembly Sixth Committee Agenda Item 81: United Nations Programme of Assistance in the Teaching, Study and Wider Appreciation

Statement at the 76th General Assembly Sixth Committee Agenda Item Number 147: Administration of Justice

Remarks at a Third Committee Interactive Dialogue with the Chair, Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities

Remarks at a Third Committee Interactive Dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield?at a UN Security Council Open Debate on Women, Peace, and Security

Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)

Publication: National Intelligence Estimate on Climate Change

Department of the Treasury

Readout: Financial Stability Oversight Council Meeting on October 21, 2021

Press Release: Financial Stability Oversight Council Identifies Climate Change as an Emerging and Increasing Threat to Financial Stability

Remarks by Secretary Janet L. Yellen at the Open Session of the Meeting of the Financial Stability Oversight Council

Press Release: FATF Works to Strengthen Financial Transparency, Combat Misuse of Virtual Assets

Guidance: Publication of Sanctions Compliance Guidance for the Virtual Currency Industry and Updated Frequently Asked Questions

Advisory: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen to Travel to Italy, the Republic of Ireland, and Scotland

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Readout of Meeting between Department of Justice and the Central Bureau of Investigation of Government of India

Press Release: Five Individuals Charged with Money Laundering in Connection with Alleged Venezuela Bribery Scheme

Press Release: Department of Justice Files Suit to Recover Forfeiture Penalty for Nearly 5,000 Illegally Spoofed Robocalls

Press Release: Former Private Prisoner Transport Officer Sentenced to Life Plus Five Years for Sexually Assaulting Two Women in His Custody

Press Release: Justice Department Reaches Settlement to Remedy Severe Racial Harassment of Black and Asian-American Students in Utah School District

Press Release: North Carolina Tax Preparer Sentenced for False Returns

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/US Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release: Public Invited to Appeal or Comment on Flood Maps in Kaufman County (Texas)

Press Release: Public Invited to Review Flood Maps in the City of Colonial Heights (Virginia)

Press Release: Public Invited to Review Flood Maps in Prince George County (Virginia)

Press Release: FEMA Approves Escambia County for $13.7 Million Grant for Hurricane Sally Debris Removal (Florida)

Press Release: Flood Insurance a Valuable Resource in Western North Carolina

Press Release: Drop, Cover and Hold On: Join the Annual Great ShakeOut Drill

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Readout of Ambassador Tai's Meeting with European Steel Association

Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with the American Chamber of Commerce To The European Union And BusinessEurope

Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Roundtable Meeting with European Union Environment NGOs

Readout of Ambassador Tai's Meeting with European Parliament's INTA Chair Bernd Lange

Press Release: USTR Welcomes Agreement with Austria, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom on Digital Services Taxes

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Staff Report Finds Many Internet Service Providers Collect Troves of Personal Data, Users Have Few Options to Restrict Use

Press Release: Funder and Servicer of Online Trading Academy Payment Plans Will Forgive Debt in Settlement with FTC

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC Issues Robocall Cease-and-Desist Letters to Three More Companies

Press Release: Commissioner Simington Speaks At Cooley Fireside Chat

Press Release: FCC Announces Third Set of Awards for COVID-19 Telehealth Round 2

US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC)

Press Release: DFC and Aspen Pharmacare Partnership Seeks to Advance COVID-19 Response and Long-Term Global Health in Africa

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Steps to Improve Conditions for Salmon in the Columbia River Basin

Press Release: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Tribal Wildlife Grants Provide Opportunities for Partnerships in Conservation of Shared Natural Heritage, Cultural Priorities

Department of Transportation

Readout of Roundtable Discussion with Maritime Industry and Union Leadership on Trainee and Worker Safety

Department of Labor

Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor seeking nominations for newly reestablished Federal Advisory Council on Occupational Safety and Health

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds Midwest trailer sales company failed to ensure workers followed measures to prevent COVID-19 spread

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor invites partners to expand employment, training services for transitioning service members, spouses

Press Release: Investigation of deadly trench collapse finds Colorado company exposed workers to excavation hazards in Johnstown

Department of Education

Statement from Federal Student Aid Chief Operating Officer Rich Cordray Regarding Loan Servicer Contracts

Press Release: U.S. Secretary of Education Announces Recipients of the 2021 Terrel H. Bell Awards for Outstanding School Leadership

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: CMS Launches Webpage to Share Innovative State Actions to Expand Medicaid Home and Community-based Services

