This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
9:30 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief | The White House
8:00 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Wilmington, Delaware
8:55 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT arrives in Wilmington, Delaware
VPOTUS' Schedule*
10:05 a.m. EDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart Washington, D.C., en route New York, New York
12:20 p.m. EDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks on how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal and the Build Back Better Agenda will benefit working families. Secretary of Health and Human Services Becerra will also deliver remarks | Northeast Bronx YMCA
3:25 p.m. EDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart New York en route Washington, D.C.
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
11:00 a.m. EDT - Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and Public Health Officials | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
1:30 p.m. EDT - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.
Recap of Thursday, October 21, 2021
Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.
The White House
- Fact Sheet: National Strategy on Gender Equity and Equality | October 22, 2021
- Remarks by President Biden in a CNN Town Hall with Anderson Cooper
- Remarks by President Biden at the 10th Anniversary Celebration of the Dedication of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Memorial
- Remarks by President Biden Before Air Force One Departure
- Fact Sheet: Prioritizing Climate in Foreign Policy and National Security
- Transcript: Background Press Call on Climate Security
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre
- Readout of Senior Administration Official Travel to Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, and Mauritania
- Nominations: President Biden Announces Key Nominations
- Nominations Sent to the Senate
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Transcript: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg Opening Remarks at Bilateral Meeting
- Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Meeting With France Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly
- Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Meeting With Spanish Minister of Defense Margarita Robles Fernández
- Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Meeting With Danish Minister of Defence Trine Bramsen
- Article: NATO Ministers Bolster Alliance Deterrence, Defense
- Statement from Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's on the DoD Climate Risk Analysis
- Publication: DOD Climate Risk Analysis
- Article: DOD Analysis Highlights Geostrategic Risks of Climate Change
- Article: Investments in Technology Crucial to Staying Ahead, Innovation Unit Director Says
- Article: DOD's PFAS Public Outreach Focuses on Cleanup Progress, PFAS-Free Firefighting Solutions, Officials Say
- Article: DOD Begins Fielding 5G Communications to California First Responders
- Press Release: FY 2022 SMART Scholar SEED Grant Program Awardees
- Press Release: Registration Opens for DoD's Inaugural Virtual Relationship Wellness Summit
- Contracts for October 21, 2021
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Friday, October 22
- October 21: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Participation in the Ninth U.S.-Colombia High-Level Dialogue
- October 21: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Remarks to Mission Colombia Staff
- October 21: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Conversation with Colombian Youth
- October 21: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Remarks at a Climate/Sustainable Products Event
- October 21: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Remarks at the U.S.-Colombia High-Level Dialogue
- October 21: Statement | On the Continued Erosion of Freedoms in Hong Kong
- October 21: Readout | Acting Assistant Secretary Lempert's Trip to Tunisia and Libya
- October 21: Advisory | Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry Travel to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
- October 21: Statement | The United States Certifies Mexico's Shrimp Imports
- October 21: Advisory | Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Phee's Travel to Paris
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Remarks: Administrator Samantha Power at the "American Leadership to End Hunger and Malnutrition at Home and Abroad" Briefing
- Press Release: USAID Announces New U.S. Government Global Food Security Strategy
- Remarks: Administrator Samantha Power at the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) Ministerial Event
- Press Release: USAID Delivers on Prosper Africa Goals with Africa Trade and Investment Program
- Press Release: Commemorating 200 Million U.S.-Donated COVID-19 Vaccines Successfully Delivered
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Cross-Regional Joint Statement on the Human Rights Situation in Xinjiang
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield?at the Government Executive Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
- Remarks at a Third Committee Interactive Dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on Cultural Rights, Karima Bennoune
- Remarks at a UN Side Event on Ensuring International Cooperation in Support of Afghan Women and Girls
- Statement at the General Assembly Sixth Committee Agenda Item 81: United Nations Programme of Assistance in the Teaching, Study and Wider Appreciation
- Statement at the 76th General Assembly Sixth Committee Agenda Item Number 147: Administration of Justice
- Remarks at a Third Committee Interactive Dialogue with the Chair, Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities
- Remarks at a Third Committee Interactive Dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield?at a UN Security Council Open Debate on Women, Peace, and Security
Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)
- Publication: National Intelligence Estimate on Climate Change
Department of the Treasury
- Readout: Financial Stability Oversight Council Meeting on October 21, 2021
- Press Release: Financial Stability Oversight Council Identifies Climate Change as an Emerging and Increasing Threat to Financial Stability
- Remarks by Secretary Janet L. Yellen at the Open Session of the Meeting of the Financial Stability Oversight Council
- Press Release: FATF Works to Strengthen Financial Transparency, Combat Misuse of Virtual Assets
- Guidance: Publication of Sanctions Compliance Guidance for the Virtual Currency Industry and Updated Frequently Asked Questions
- Advisory: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen to Travel to Italy, the Republic of Ireland, and Scotland
Department of Justice
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Readout of Meeting between Department of Justice and the Central Bureau of Investigation of Government of India
- Press Release: Five Individuals Charged with Money Laundering in Connection with Alleged Venezuela Bribery Scheme
- Press Release: Department of Justice Files Suit to Recover Forfeiture Penalty for Nearly 5,000 Illegally Spoofed Robocalls
- Press Release: Former Private Prisoner Transport Officer Sentenced to Life Plus Five Years for Sexually Assaulting Two Women in His Custody
- Press Release: Justice Department Reaches Settlement to Remedy Severe Racial Harassment of Black and Asian-American Students in Utah School District
- Press Release: North Carolina Tax Preparer Sentenced for False Returns
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/US Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Press Release: DHS Releases New Strategic Framework for Addressing Climate Change
- Press Release: USCIS Issues Updated and Comprehensive Guidance on T Visa Adjudications
- Press Release: USCIS Implements Employment Authorization for Individuals Covered by Deferred Enforced Departure for Hong Kong Residents
- Press Release: CBP Issues Withhold Release Order on Tomatoes Produced by Farm in Mexico (Washington, D.C.)
- Press Release: U.S. Border Patrol stash house busts continue (Texas)
- Press Release: RGV Border Patrol Agents Arrest Three Criminal Migrants (Texas)
- Press Release: Convicted Criminal Arrests Continue in Del Rio Sector (Texas)
- Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol proudly presents October Youth of the Month Honorees (Texas)
- Press Release: $441K worth of Fake Championship Rings Seized by Cincinnati CBP (Ohio)
- Press Release: Baltimore CBP, CPSC Seizes Children's Toys Excessively Coated in Dangerous Chemicals (Maryland)
- Press Release: Dulles CBP Officers Seize more than $1 Million in Counterfeit Consumer Goods (Virginia)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Press Release: Public Invited to Appeal or Comment on Flood Maps in Kaufman County (Texas)
- Press Release: Public Invited to Review Flood Maps in the City of Colonial Heights (Virginia)
- Press Release: Public Invited to Review Flood Maps in Prince George County (Virginia)
- Press Release: FEMA Approves Escambia County for $13.7 Million Grant for Hurricane Sally Debris Removal (Florida)
- Press Release: Flood Insurance a Valuable Resource in Western North Carolina
- Press Release: Drop, Cover and Hold On: Join the Annual Great ShakeOut Drill
Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)
- Readout of Ambassador Tai's Meeting with European Steel Association
- Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with the American Chamber of Commerce To The European Union And BusinessEurope
- Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Roundtable Meeting with European Union Environment NGOs
- Readout of Ambassador Tai's Meeting with European Parliament's INTA Chair Bernd Lange
- Press Release: USTR Welcomes Agreement with Austria, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom on Digital Services Taxes
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC Staff Report Finds Many Internet Service Providers Collect Troves of Personal Data, Users Have Few Options to Restrict Use
- Press Release: Funder and Servicer of Online Trading Academy Payment Plans Will Forgive Debt in Settlement with FTC
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: FCC Issues Robocall Cease-and-Desist Letters to Three More Companies
- Press Release: Commissioner Simington Speaks At Cooley Fireside Chat
- Press Release: FCC Announces Third Set of Awards for COVID-19 Telehealth Round 2
US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC)
- Press Release: DFC and Aspen Pharmacare Partnership Seeks to Advance COVID-19 Response and Long-Term Global Health in Africa
Department of Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Steps to Improve Conditions for Salmon in the Columbia River Basin
- Press Release: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Tribal Wildlife Grants Provide Opportunities for Partnerships in Conservation of Shared Natural Heritage, Cultural Priorities
Department of Transportation
- Readout of Roundtable Discussion with Maritime Industry and Union Leadership on Trainee and Worker Safety
Department of Labor
- Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor seeking nominations for newly reestablished Federal Advisory Council on Occupational Safety and Health
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds Midwest trailer sales company failed to ensure workers followed measures to prevent COVID-19 spread
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor invites partners to expand employment, training services for transitioning service members, spouses
- Press Release: Investigation of deadly trench collapse finds Colorado company exposed workers to excavation hazards in Johnstown
Department of Education
- Statement from Federal Student Aid Chief Operating Officer Rich Cordray Regarding Loan Servicer Contracts
- Press Release: U.S. Secretary of Education Announces Recipients of the 2021 Terrel H. Bell Awards for Outstanding School Leadership
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Press Release: CMS Launches Webpage to Share Innovative State Actions to Expand Medicaid Home and Community-based Services
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.