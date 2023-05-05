On April 11, 2023, US Critical Metals Corp. (TSXV: USCM) (OTCQB: USCMF) (FSE: 0IU0) ("USCM") announced that it had closed its previously announced brokered and concurrent non-brokered private placements of units for gross proceeds of approximately C$2.5 million. The brokered offering was led by Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. as sole agent and bookrunner.

USCM is focused on mining projects that will further secure the US supply of critical metals and rare earth elements. Pursuant to option agreements with private Canadian and American companies, USCM's assets consist of four agreements, each providing USCM with the right to acquire interests in five discovery focused projects in the US.

Gowling WLG advised USCM with respect to the private placements with a team that included Peter Simeon, Tara Amiri, Raymond Ong, James Stewart and paralegal Toni Vodola, assisted by student-at-law Manuel Dominguez.

