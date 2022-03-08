We are excited to share with you our Q4 2021 edition of Working Capital, Mayer Brown's Projects & Infrastructure newsletter. In this edition we feature topics covering: hydrogen energy, Mexico's energy reform, digital infrastructure investment, the mining industry and of course the impact of energy transition and ESG across all of these industries.

Special highlights include:

An interview between Ariel Ramos and Jose Valera regarding Mexico's electricity regulation reform; an interview between Fritz Lark and Mitch Holzrichter on digital infrastructure as an increasingly hot asset for infrastructure investment and an interview with Kwadwo Sarkodie on Nigeria's new mining law and the challenges for the industry given lack of infrastructure in the transport and power sectors.

Special features include, "The National Hydrogen Program and the Regulation (or Not) of Hydrogen in Brazil" by Paulo Rage and the Global Mining Review by Ian Coles.

