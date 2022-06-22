To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
SaaS agreements are often difficult to negotiate and the terms
and conditions can be counterintuitive. In this video, Taft Chicago
partner Marcus Harris breaks down some of the most important issues
you need to focus on when negotiating a SaaS agreement.
Since the concept of the "metaverse" was widely introduced to the public in 2021, it seems as though every day brings news of another company, brand, celebrity or product trying to establish a foothold in this digital space.