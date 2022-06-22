ARTICLE

United States: Three Things You Must Focus On When Negotiating A SaaS Agreement (Video)

SaaS agreements are often difficult to negotiate and the terms and conditions can be counterintuitive. In this video, Taft Chicago partner Marcus Harris breaks down some of the most important issues you need to focus on when negotiating a SaaS agreement.

