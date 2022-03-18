ARTICLE

Pioneers and Pathfinders · Matthew Stubenberg

Today's guest is Matthew Stubenberg. Matthew is the associate director of legal technology at Harvard Law School's Access to Justice Lab, and president of MDLegalApps. Early on in his career, he recognized the power of pairing technology with public service, and he committed himself to exploring that potential. Shortly after graduating from the University of Maryland Law School, Matthew created a number of technology applications that increased access to justice for thousands of Marylanders and helped many thousands more navigate the Maryland court system and public court records, surfacing data that has been used to defend clients and shape reform measures.

Listen in to learn more about:

Matthew's path in legal technology.

Why he is a firm believer that lawyers should learn to code.

