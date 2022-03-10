An important question IT organizations have to ask when evaluating their network and ICT needs is - Should I outsource or am I better off doing it in-house? Like so many questions with technology, the answer is ... it depends.

Listen to this 9 minute podcast as TC2 Managing Director Ben Fox and Project Director Joe Schmidt provide their perspectives on the current state of play of IT outsourcing and managed services. You'll hear how enterprises balance the need for cost savings with the desire to receive best-in-class vendor support that integrates with internal service management procedures and tools.

