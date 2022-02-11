self Pioneers and Pathfinders · Dan Katz

Today's guest is Professor Dan Katz, a scientist, technologist, and educator who applies innovative approaches to teaching law. His goal is to help create lawyers for today's biggest societal challenges by integrating science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Dan's programs at Michigan State University College of Law and Illinois Tech Chicago-Kent College of Law have produced some of the most innovative lawyers practicing and working in the business of law today. He is also actively involved in the rapidly growing legal technology industry. Dan is the co-founder and chief strategy officer of LexPredict, and he also serves as a formal and informal advisor to a number of legal tech startups.

Listen in to today's conversation to hear:

How Dan's experience as a kicker in college prepared him for law school.

His pride in seeing one of his former students on the Nasdaq live stream in Times Square.

Why the worst thing a legal tech entrepreneur can do is take too much money.

