Today's guest is a departure from our typical slate of legal industry change agents. Over the course of 23 interviews, we have focused on the unique journeys of our guests, which is—by its nature—a backward-looking endeavor. Join us as we take a look into the future with world-renowned futurist Ross Dawson, to help shed light on the path ahead.

Ross recently joined Seyfarth for an exclusive conversation on The Future of the World of Work. During part one of this special two-part series, he discussed the big trends shaping the future of workforces. In part two of the conversation, Seyfarth attorneys will focus on the legal implications and issues that organizations should consider as workplaces evolve.

Until then, listen to today's episode to learn:

What Ross means by "the individual economy" and why this means organizations should give workers more choices.

What the shift to remote work means in terms of the way we think about ourselves as workers, as humans, and as connected individuals.

And why Ross continues to be an optimist about the future, even at a time when technology is exacerbating polarization.

