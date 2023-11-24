United States:
Post-Investigation Mediation: Why It's Critical (Podcast)
24 November 2023
Shaw Law Group
Episode Description
In this episode, Jen and Shaw Law Group's conflict
resolution guru, Julia Melnicoe Insel, discuss why
post-investigation mediation is so important.
