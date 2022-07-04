United States:
Tips For Negotiating SAP S/4HANA Contracts (Video)
04 July 2022
Taft Stettinius & Hollister
In this video, Taft partner Marcus Harris and Third Stage
Consulting Group CEO Eric Kimberling discuss best practices for SAP
S4 HANA implementation, including ERP contract negotiation
strategy, due diligence, and more.
Eric Kimberling And Marcus Harris Discuss Tips for
Negotiating SAP S/4HANA Contracts – YouTube
