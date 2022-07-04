ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In this video, Taft partner Marcus Harris and Third Stage Consulting Group CEO Eric Kimberling discuss best practices for SAP S4 HANA implementation, including ERP contract negotiation strategy, due diligence, and more.

Eric Kimberling And Marcus Harris Discuss Tips for Negotiating SAP S/4HANA Contracts – YouTube

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.