After the tragic May 14 mass shooting at a Buffalo, New York, grocery store, lawmakers and law enforcement agencies are searching for ways to prevent more of these horrific crimes. Jones Day's Justin Herdman outlines the arguments made by proponents of a possible Federal Domestic Terrorism Statute, explains why current statutes targeting international terrorists are likely not applicable to domestic cases, and talks about how a statute might ultimately read.

