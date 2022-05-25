To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
After the tragic May 14 mass shooting at a Buffalo, New York,
grocery store, lawmakers and law enforcement agencies are searching
for ways to prevent more of these horrific crimes. Jones Day's
Justin Herdman outlines the arguments made by proponents of a
possible Federal Domestic Terrorism Statute, explains why current
statutes targeting international terrorists are likely not
applicable to domestic cases, and talks about how a statute might
ultimately read.
