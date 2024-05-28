Media Advisory: DOJ Sues Live Nation-Ticketmaster For Monopolizing Live Concert Markets

Government attorneys say exclusionary conduct harms consumers, artists, and venue owners, and stifles innovation.

The Antitrust Division of the Justice Department and 30 state and district attorneys general, sued Live Nation Entertainment Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Ticketmaster LLC (Live Nation-Ticketmaster) in federal court in the Southern District of New York today (May 23, 2024) for monopolization and other unlawful conduct that allegedly thwarts competition in markets across the live entertainment industry.

Filed under Section 2 of the Sherman Act, the government attorneys seek structural relief to restore competition in the live concert industry, provide better choices at lower prices for fans, and open venue doors for working musicians and other performance artists.

Read our previous commentary on this matter.