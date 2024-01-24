Pryor Cashman client QC Entertainment has inked a deal for the investigative drama Poacher to stream on Amazon's Prime Video.

The series is created by Richie Mehta, who won an International Emmy for his Netflix series Delhi Crime, and is produced by QC Entertainment, which has backed high-profile projects including Jordan Peele's Get Out and Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman features.

In a Variety article about the deal, Mehta says:

"After putting the last four years into exploring the themes and characters in this complex world of crime fighting, and the extraordinarily high stakes involved, I couldn't be more thrilled to partner with Prime Video to take 'Poacher' to a worldwide audience. Working with the team at QC Entertainment has been a dream come true, from a creative, logistical and emotional standpoint, as was collaborating with our actors, crew, and the real subjects on which this series is inspired by. The team at Prime Video demonstrated from the moment they saw our blood, sweat, and tears on screen not only that they understand what we've put into this, but that they have the excitement and commitment to take this to the world."

Pryor Cashman Partners Briana Hill and Simon Pulman, co-chairs of the Media + Entertainment Group, represented the production in connection with the sale of the project to Amazon.

