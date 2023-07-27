The 2023 edition of The Legal 500 recognized six Pryor Cashman practice groups as top-tier national practices. This is the 15th consecutive year that the guide has ranked Pryor Cashman as a top law firm.

The Legal 500 included the firm in its latest rankings for:

In addition, The Legal 500 again lauded Pryor Cashman Partner Frank Scibilia as a "Leading Lawyer" in Copyright.

Testimonials praising the firm's Media + Entertainment Litigation team say, "Their practitioners have a solid grasp of the relevant areas of the law, and are able to provide meaningful and straightforward guidance on such issues. In addition, their turn-around time for advising on issues is timely," and "The team is a pleasure to work with. Each member that I've worked with listens to and evaluates the issues being presented and provides clear and concise guidance. I trust them." Work highlights include the firm's representation of Ed Sheeran in the widely publicized copyright infringement suit filed by the estate of songwriter Edward Townsend.

In the IP categories, the guide notes that Pryor Cashman's Copyright practice advises "celebrities, brands, artists, and influencers on the monetization of their copyright assets and safeguards them through high-stakes litigation," and the firm's Trademarks practice "advises household name clients such as L'Oréal, Honda, and Avon, on the trademark, clearance, maintenance, and enforcement of their international trademark portfolios."

For Immigration, The Legal 500 says the practice has "a diverse client base including national and multinational corporations and individuals across a broad spectrum of industries ranging from financial services, technology, pharmaceutical, and fashion to the entertainment industry."

And in the transactional categories, The Legal 500 notes that the firm's Mergers + Acquisitions practice is "well positioned to handle a multitude of acquisitions, divestitures, and all types of business combinations," and the Media + Entertainment team "high-profile individuals from film and music, technology giants and major entertainment companies in transactions ranging from intellectual property acquisitions to endorsement deals."

The Legal 500 U.S. rankings are based on work achievements, depth and experience of practice, and independent reviews from clients and peer law firms across the country. The awards are given to elite legal practitioners based on comprehensive research into the U.S. legal market.

See all of the firm's rankings using the link below.